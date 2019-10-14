Related Program: 
Documentary Unpacks Marshawn Lynch's Silence As Protest

  • Marshawn Lynch or "Beast Mode" played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders throughout his eleven year career as an NFL running back.
Throughout the last five years of his career as a running back in the NFL, Marshawn Lynch, or "Beast Mode," disengaged with the press and embraced silence as a form of protest. He became known for sittting during the national anthem and pushing back against questions from the news media.

A new documentary, "Lynch: A History," gives insight into what the all-American, all-pro, Super Bowl champion was communicating through silence. 

"The whole movie is about how [Lynch's] silence is a form of eloquence and resistance to white media cultural corporate narratives," Director David Shields says.

Shields will be at FilmScene in Iowa City Novemeber 2nd for a screening  and discussion of "Lynch: A History" as part of the annual Witching Hour Festival.  

Later on, photographer Miriam Alarcon Avila joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss her new photo project,  "Luchadores Immigrants in Iowa," which will be on display at Hancher Auditorium through late November. The series of photos aims to shine light on the many faces of the Latinx community of Iowa.

Guests:

  • David Shields, personal essayist, documentary filmaker, and "Lynch: A History" director
  • Miriam Alarcon Avila, photographer and creator of the "Luchadores Immigrants in Iowa" project
