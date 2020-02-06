DNC Chairman Calls On Iowa ‘To Immediately Begin A Recanvass’

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said on Thursday that he is calling on Iowa’s Democratic Party to “immediately begin a revancass” amid days of delays and uncertainty surrounding results from the Iowa caucuses.

The announcement from the Democratic Party’s top official comes as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained locked in a razor-close battle that is still too close to call with about 97% of precincts reporting.