DNC Chairman Calls On Iowa ‘To Immediately Begin A Recanvass’

By Bobby Allen 17 seconds ago
  • Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez in Iowa Public Radio's Des Moines studio.
    Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez in Iowa Public Radio's Des Moines studio.
    Clay Masters / IPR

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said on Thursday that he is calling on Iowa’s Democratic Party to “immediately begin a revancass” amid days of delays and uncertainty surrounding results from the Iowa caucuses.

The announcement from the Democratic Party’s top official comes as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained locked in a razor-close battle that is still too close to call with about 97% of precincts reporting.

Tags: 
2020 Iowa Caucuses

Related Content

97 Percent Of Caucus Results Are Now In

By & Jan 31, 2020
Natalie Krebs / IPR

The Iowa Democratic Party had no numbers to show Monday night and results have been trickling in since Tuesday afternoon.  

The party is blaming the delayed results on a “coding issue” with a new smartphone app that precinct captains were to use to report outcomes. Both Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders declared victories of sorts in speeches in Iowa on Monday night before heading off to New Hampshire, and with 97% of precints reporting, they remain neck-and-neck. 

What We Know About The App That Delayed Iowa's Caucus Results

By Feb 4, 2020

Updated at 10:10 p.m. ET

Who won Iowa?

Iowa's Democrats had hoped that a new smartphone app designed to collect the results of its caucuses would let the party get the count out to the public more quickly.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez Defends Lack Of Diversity On Debate Stage In Des Moines

By Jan 14, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR

Six of the Democratic presidential hopefuls will debate in Des Moines Tuesday at Drake University. It is the first time there will be no candidates of color on the stage. The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is standing by the standards to make it on that debate stage.