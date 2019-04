Hear Charity Nebbe's conversation with Bill McAnally - Talk of Iowa

Social media platforms like Pinterest contain more than just fun recipes and party planning ideas. They are an excellent resource for homeowners and DIY fanatics for innovative projects and building advice.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to home improvement expert Bill McAnally about getting DIY ideas from social media, YouTube and other sites on the internet. McAnally also talks about what to avoid when looking through these sites.