Diplomas, Friendship And Confetti: One Of These Things Shouldn't Last Forever

Reducing single use plastic waste is all the rage right now, except with some graduating University of Iowa seniors, according to staff at the University of Iowa Pentacrest Museum.

The UI's museum staff are offering to photoshop confetti into graduation photos for free, if students stop littering.

Jessica Smith is communications director at the museum, and she says that since the museum has announced this service, they've had one student respond.

Mariah Guerrero is graduating this weekend with a degree in human physiology.

"I love this idea. We were so surprised by all the litter around the Pentacrest when we were taking our photos," she says.

Smith says that museum staff picks up confetti every year around graduation time, but there is usually some paper confetti mixed in with the plastic kind.

"This has been an issue in the past," Smith says. "Most of us agree that we are seeing more plastic confetti than we have in years past. We try to collect as much of it as we can, but most of that still probably winds up in the ocean."

Smith has been using photoshop in other unique ways since she's been at the museum.

Rusty the Giant Sloth, who is the museum mascot and unofficial mascot of the UI used to get dressed up for special occasions, but now the museum just photoshops him into other images to preserve him as a part of the museum's collection.