Diplomas, Friendship And Confetti: One Of These Things Shouldn't Last Forever

  • Confetti litter lines the sidewalk in front of the University of Iowa Pentacrest Museum.
    Photo Courtesy of Jessica Smith

Reducing single use plastic waste is all the rage right now, except with some graduating University of Iowa seniors, according to staff at the University of Iowa Pentacrest Museum. 

The UI's museum staff are offering to photoshop confetti into graduation photos for free, if students stop littering. 

Mariah Guerrero and her roommate Amanda Kamin in front of the University of Iowa Pentacrest Museum after confetti was photoshopped onto the picture.
Credit Jessica Smith / University of Iowa Pentacrest Museum

Jessica Smith is communications director at the museum, and she says that since the museum has announced this service, they've had one student respond. 

Mariah Guerrero is graduating this weekend with a degree in human physiology. 

"I love this idea. We were so surprised by all the litter around the Pentacrest when we were taking our photos," she says. 

Smith says that museum staff picks up confetti every year around graduation time, but there is usually some paper confetti mixed in with the plastic kind. 

"This has been an issue in the past," Smith says. "Most of us agree that we are seeing more plastic confetti than we have in years past. We try to collect as much of it as we can, but most of that still probably winds up in the ocean." 

Smith has been using photoshop in other unique ways since she's been at the museum.

Rusty the Giant Sloth, who is the museum mascot and unofficial mascot of the UI used to get dressed up for special occasions, but now the museum just photoshops him into other images to preserve him as a part of the museum's collection. 

Plastic is cheap, easy to manufacture and endlessly flexible. Over the last 70 years plastic has completely transformed the way we live. This innovation has created a global pollution crisis that threatens humans and wildlife, from the smallest of plankton to blue whales, with more than 18 billion pounds of plastic waste flowing into oceans every year.

On this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with the co-leaders of National Geographic's "Source to Sea" plastics initiative, environmental engineer Jenna Jambeck, and marine biologist Heather Koldeway about the causes of this crisis, and steps we can take to reduce plastic pollution at home and around the world.

Monumental change is needed to reduce the impact of plastic on our planet's waterways, but Jambeck and Koldeway say small, everyday lifestyle advancements can help you do your part to reduce single use plastic waste.