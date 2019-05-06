Digging Shovels And Rope + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

South Carolina's Shovels & Rope take a giant step forward on their new album "By Blood." Built upon the duo's strong Americana foundation, it's a thoroughly satisfying contemporary rock and roll record.

I've seen Shovels & Rope (husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst) perform live a couple of times. Their onstage chemistry and intensity is undeniable. The duo bring that magic to "By Blood," writing and singing all the songs, and playing nearly every instrument heard on the ten tracks. Trent produced the record.

With confidence in their strengths as writers and performers, Shovels & Rope have released their best album to date, and one of the best of 2019.

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending May 5, 2019:

1 Weyes Blood- "Titanic Rising"

2 Kevin Morby- "Oh My God"

3 Shovels & Rope- "By Blood"

4 Jenny Lewis- "On The Line"

5 The Mountain Goats- "In League With Dragons"

6 Craig Finn- "I Need A New War"

7 Stephen Malkmus- "Groove Denied"

8 Karen O & Danger Mouse- "Lux Prima"

9 Tacocat- "This Mess Is A Place"

10 Adia Victoria- "Silences"

11 Avey Tare- "Cows On Hourglass Pond"

12 Julia Jacklin- "Crushing"

13 Strand Of Oaks- "Eraserland"

14 Better Oblivion Community Center- "Better Oblivion Community Center"

15 Damien Jurado- "In The Shape Of A Storm"

16 The Budos Band- "The Budos Band V"

17 Mercury Rev- "Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited"

18 Broken Social Scene- "Let's Try The After"

19 Sasami- "Sasami"

20 Anemone- "Beat My Distance"

21 Cass McCombs- "Tip Of The Sphere"

22 Drugdealer- "Raw Honey"

23 The Coathangers- "The Devil You Know"

24 White Denim- "Side Effects"

25 Ex Hex- "It's Real"

26 Vampire Weekend- "Father Of The Bride"

27 Yola- "Walk Through Fire"

28 Chai- "Punk"

29 Hayes Carll- "What It Is"

30 Orville Peck- "Pony"