Deutsche Bank Is The 'Rosetta Stone' To Unlock Trump Finances, Journalist Says By Dave Davies • 58 minutes ago The German bank was Trump's partner on countless investments at a time when most of Wall Street shied away. As a result, NY Times editor David Enrich says, it has a trove of information about Trump.