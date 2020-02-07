Democratic Debate - Live Updates And Analysis Of The Feb. 7 Faceoff

By 57 minutes ago
  • Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gather outside Saint Anselm College.
    Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gather outside Saint Anselm College.
    Matt Rourke / AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidates are debating for the first time since the Iowa caucuses. There are seven candidates on the stage Friday night in New Hampshire, ahead of Tuesday's primary in the state.

Loading...

Tags: 
2020 Election

Related Content

7 Candidates Debate In New Hampshire: Here's What You Need To Know

By 9 hours ago

After a flawed Iowa caucus process, the Senate acquittal of President Trump, and a dramatic State of the Union address — all in the past five days — Friday night brings the eighth Democratic presidential debate.

Caucus Meltdown

By & 19 hours ago

The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses devolved into chaos when the system for reporting results failed. Technical issues, human error and reporting inaccuracies delayed the outcome for days, and the repercussions are still playing out. On the twentieth episode of Caucus Land, we take a look at the app that broke the caucuses and how Iowa Democrats are responding.


Democratic Party Chair Calls Caucus Night Problems 'Unacceptable'

By Feb 4, 2020
Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, addresses reporters in Des Moines to explain the delay in releasing the initial results of the 2020 Iowa Caucus.
Grant Gerlock / IPR

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price apologized Tuesday afternoon for technical problems that caused a long delay in reporting the first results from the Iowa caucus.