River to River

Declining Bald Eagle Population, ISU Research On Fingerprints And Funnel Week At The Iowa Statehouse

By & 2 minutes ago
  • The 60th Annual Midwinter Bald Eagle Count, released by the Eagle Nature Foundation, shows troubling numbers in population growth.
    Richard Lee / Unsplash

On this “News Buzz” edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a variety of guest about the week’s latest news stories. This episode includes an update on a forty-year-old cold case in Davenport, what legislation made it through the first deadline at the Statehouse, and the worrying results about bald eagle populations in Iowa. 

We also hear about new research from Iowa State University that can determine the age of a fingerprint, and the many problems in getting adequate emergency medical services in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Kate Payne, IPR Eastern Iowa Reporter
  • Katrina Sostaric, IPR Statehouse Reporter
  • Terrence Ingram, president and executive director of the Eagle Nature Foundation
  • Natalie Krebs, IPR Health Reporter
  • Young-Jin Lee, professor of chemistry at Iowa State University  
Tags: 
River to River
News Buzz
health
Davenport

