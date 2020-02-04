Debut Novel "Black Sunday" From Tola Rotimi Abraham

Charity Nebbe and author Tola Rotimi Abraham discuss Abraham's debut novel, "Black Sunday."

"Black Sunday" tells the story of a family living in Lagos, Nigeria. Told over 20 years, the book tells of their attempts to cling to their middle-class lifestyle and subsequent plunge into poverty. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Tola Rotimi Abraham about her debut novel.

Abraham is a graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop. She will be reading excerpts of her novel at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City.

Guest:

Tola Rotimi Abraham, author