The Debate Over K-12 Education Funding At The Iowa Statehouse

Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers about the ongoing debate over k-12 education funding in Iowa.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers from both parties about the ongoing debate within the Iowa house and senate regarding how much of the state budget will go toward funding k-12 education.

Listeners call in and email their questions about the issues that are most important to them, including mental health funding, recruiting more teachers of color to Iowa, transportation and bullying.

