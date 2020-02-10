Related Program: 
River to River

The Debate Over K-12 Education Funding At The Iowa Statehouse

By , & 1 minute ago
  • Lawmakers in both chambers at the statehouse are nearing the end of their debates over k-12 education funding for Iowa schools.
    John Pemble / IPR File

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers from both parties about the ongoing debate within the Iowa house and senate regarding how much of the state budget will go toward funding k-12 education. 

Listeners call in and email their questions about the issues that are most important to them, including mental health funding, recruiting more teachers of color to Iowa, transportation and bullying.

Guests:

  • State Representative, Ras Smith, Waterloo (D)
  • State Representative, Cecil Dolecheck, Mount Ayr (R)
  • State Senator, Tim Kraayenbrink, Fort Dodge (R)
  • Margaret Buckton, School Finance Consultant Representing Small and Large Schools at the statehouse
River to River
Iowa Politics
Iowa Statehouse
Politics
2020 Legislative Session

