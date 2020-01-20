Day 1: Watch Senate Impeachment Trial Live

The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. At the conclusion of the trial, senators are expected to vote on whether Trump should be removed from office.

It is likely each day of the trial will continue into the evening hours, potentially running to or past midnight.

Day 1: The first day of the trial is expected to largely focus on presenting and debating the resolution for the procedure of the trial. A resolution setting the procedure for the trial must be passed before evidence is presented to senators.