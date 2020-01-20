Day 1: Watch Senate Impeachment Trial Live

By 15 minutes ago
  • American flags blow in wind around the Washington Monument with the U.S. Capitol in the background at sunrise on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington. The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will resume in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 21.
    American flags blow in wind around the Washington Monument with the U.S. Capitol in the background at sunrise on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington. The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will resume in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 21.
    AP Photo/Jon Elswick

The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. At the conclusion of the trial, senators are expected to vote on whether Trump should be removed from office.

It is likely each day of the trial will continue into the evening hours, potentially running to or past midnight. 

Day 1: The first day of the trial is expected to largely focus on presenting and debating the resolution for the procedure of the trial. A resolution setting the procedure for the trial must be passed before evidence is presented to senators. 

Tags: 
impeachment

Related Content

McConnell Lays Out Plan For Senate Impeachment Trial Procedure

By & 41 minutes ago

Updated at 9:09 p.m. ET

On the eve of arguments in President Trump's historic impeachment trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has revealed his long-awaited resolution setting the initial parameters for how the process will play out.

Democrats are already slamming the four-page resolution, which they say will place time limits on arguments, and departs heavily from President Clinton's impeachment trial of 1999. The McConnell resolution does have some similarities to the Clinton-era resolution, however.

Who Are The Impeachment Managers? Diverse Team To Take Lead At Trump Trial

By Jan 15, 2020

Updated on Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET

The seven legislators who will act as the prosecution team presenting the House Democrats' case in the Senate trial make up a diverse group with a common link: strong legal backgrounds.

"The emphasis is on litigators. The emphasis is on comfort level in the courtroom," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the team that is a mix of some familiar faces from the House inquiry and some lesser-known members.

Starr, Dershowitz, Ray: Trump Leans On High-Wattage Lawyers For Impeachment

By & Jan 14, 2020

Updated on Jan. 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET

President Trump has picked some high-wattage lawyers to round out his defense team for the Senate impeachment trial — a group of attorneys who are as comfortable in front of the television cameras as they are in courtrooms.

Ken Starr, a Fox news commentator whose special counsel investigations led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment, will join the team. Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz also will help deliver opening arguments.

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents

By Oct 28, 2019

Updated on Dec. 24 at 1:15 p.m. ET

The House of Representatives has impeached President Trump, setting the stage for a trial in the Senate.

Read the latest news about the inquiry; listen to our special broadcast coverage.