COVID-19 Unveils A Crisis In Nursing Facilities Across Iowa

Ben Kieffer and his guests talk about nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some nursing homes in the state are facing a rash of COVID-19 cases within their facilities, and they’ve closed their doors to visitors. This includes visits by family members.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and his guests discuss how nursing home residents are missing the extra care usually provided by someone in their family, why the virus thrives in these facilities, and what might be done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Guests: