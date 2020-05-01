Related Program: 
River to River

COVID-19 Unveils A Crisis In Nursing Facilities Across Iowa

  • Roughly one-fifth of U.S. virus deaths are linked to nursing facilities.
    Alex Boyd / Unsplash

Some nursing homes in the state are facing a rash of COVID-19 cases within their facilities, and they’ve closed their doors to visitors. This includes visits by family members. 

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and his guests discuss how nursing home residents are missing the extra care usually provided by someone in their family, why the virus thrives in these facilities, and what might be done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  

Guests:

  • Cherie Mortice, retired school teacher
  • Dr. Glenn Hurst, rural primary care physician, senior health policy advocate  
