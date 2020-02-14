From Courtship To Right Swipe: Dating Through The Ages

A look at dating through the ages with Charity Nebbe and Emily Wentzell of the University of Iowa.

Whether a family-focused courtship in the early 1900s, a romantic romance abroad in the '60s, or a modern digital partnership that started with a swipe, dating — good, bad, and in-between — has stood the test of time.

On this Valentine’s Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Emily Wentzell, associate professor of anthropology and director of the CLAS International Studies Program at the University of Iowa, for a look at dating through the ages. Listeners from across the state also join the program with their stories of falling in, and out, of love one date at a time.

