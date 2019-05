Listen to the full segment here-

At the age of 50, Jeff Schmid wasn't looking for a breakthrough as a professional golfer, but he recently earned his way into two major PGA tournaments.

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Schmid about his experience competing in the PGA Championship on the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, NY, as well as the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Rochester, NY. Schmid is a Brown Deer Golf Club teacher and a PGA golf instructor in Iowa City.