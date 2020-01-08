Coming In Early 2020: Five Albums We Can't Wait To Hear

We’ve put the lid on 2019. And we’ve looked back at the decade just finished, reveling in all the great music that has come our way. Of course, every year has its share of stellar sounds, and 2020 will be no exception. Here are five records coming out in the next few weeks that I am eagerly awaiting.

Wolf Parade “Thin Mind” (Jan. 24)

I will admit I have a special fondness for Canadian indie rock bands. The debut album from Montreal’s Wolf Parade impressed many in 2005, and the band has not let up on the quality of their music since then. Now a trio, Dan Boeckner, Spencer Krug and Arlen Thompson have creativity to spare with many side projects between them and a new Wolf Parade record every few years.

Tame Impala - “The Slow Rush” (Feb. 14)

Tame Impala is Kevin Parker’s project. He writes the songs and produces the tracks, and on his last album in 2015, he played every single instrument. Working in his home studio in Australia, Parker has tempered his own brand of psychedelia by being ever mindful of melody and songcraft. “The Slow Rush” is a Valentine to the fans who have been waiting for this record for nearly a year.

Tennis - “Swimmer” (Feb. 14)

Tennis is a husband and wife duo from Denver, Colorado. When I first heard their music, Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley struck me as a couple of ordinary folks next door. Tennis came off as unpretentious. It seemed like they just wanted to write and record pop songs for their own enjoyment. They’ve gotten better at it with each new record.

The 1975 - “Notes On A Conditional Form” (Feb. 21)

The British band The 1975 have described themselves as being “post-modern” in their approach. There are many influences at play in their music, and they can be loud and in your face. The first song on the new record is a thoughtful track titled “The 1975,” and features climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Grimes - “Miss Anthropocene” (Feb. 21)

I want to go back to Canada and flag the new record from Claire Boucher, who is better known as Grimes. Grimes is a visual artist as well as a musician, with four albums of electronic sonic experimentalism to her credit. “Miss Anthropocene” is the fifth, an ambitious concept album about the problems facing humanity and the planet.