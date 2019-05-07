Collin Richards' Murder Trial Moved To Decorah

The man charged with the murder of an Iowa State University golfer will go on trial in September, but not in Story County where the crime occurred. Instead, the trial will be three hours away in Decorah.

Collin Richards is accused of stabbing and killing Celia Barquín Arozamena on a golf course in Ames last fall. His attorneys argued Monday in Story County court that the number of news stories covering the emotional toll of the murder on the Iowa State community made it difficult to expect a fair trial.

“They have to be allowed to grieve however they feel is the appropriate way,” said Richards’ attorney, Ted Fisher. “But that may simply mean that it’s not the appropriate venue to have a trial.”

Assistant Story County Attorney Shean Fletchall said many of the stories were about events honoring Arozamena and didn’t mention Richards. “None of those articles, your honor, in our opinion are inflammatory,” Fletchall said. “None of them make assertions about the defendant’s guilt.”

Judge Bethany Currie said she ultimately decided to change locations because she expects news coverage to intensify near the time of the trial.

“Many of the articles are factual, but many are also written to create an emotional response in the reader regarding Ms. Arozamena,” Currie said. “I find there’s a substantial likelihood that a fair and impartial trial cannot occur with a Story County jury.”

The trial will be held at the Winneshiek County courthouse in Decorah beginning September 10.