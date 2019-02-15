Colin Kaepernick Reaches Agreement With The NFL, His Lawyer Says

Colin Kaepernick's lawyer says his client and the NFL have reached an agreement over his allegations that league teams colluded to deny him a contract after his controversial protests of kneeling during the national anthem.

The lawyer for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Mark Geragos, tweeted that after discussions, the "parties have decided to resolve their pending grievances."

Details of the agreement are not clear. "The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party," the statement said.

Kaepernick said that he was protesting the treatment of African Americans and other minorities in the United States.

