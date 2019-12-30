Citizen K Paints Intimate Portrait of Unlikely Russian Rebel

This episode origionally aired on 11-7-19
Mikhail Khodorkovsky was once believed to be the wealthiest man in Russia. In the 1990’s, Khodorkovsky rocketed to prosperity and celebrity, but his fortunes drastically changed. He ended up serving a decade in prison, and became an unlikely martyr for the movement against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Khordorkovsky’s story is the subject of Citizen K, a new documentary by Oscar-winning writer and director Alex Gibney. On this segment of River to River, Gibney joins host Ben Kieffer for a look at the new film, which will be screened by FilmScene in Iowa City on Sunday, November 10.
Guest:
Alex Gibney, writer/director of Citizen K.