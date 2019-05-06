Child Sex Abuse Prevention

Hear the entire episode of Talk of Iowa

In 2012, former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was sent to prison, convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. Matthew Sandusky was victimized by his adopted father and has dedicated his adult life to preventing childhood sexual abuse and helping other survivors heal.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Matthew Sandusky who is coming to Iowa to share his story and the work he has done through his Peaceful Hearts Foundation.

"A lot of children are going through this, but not only as children. As we get older and turn into adult survivors, we still feel alone. We still feel unsupported," Sandusky says. "That is why I'm doing what I'm doing now."

Also joining the conversation is Joey Taylor, Executive Director of Riverview Center, which provides services to survivors of sexual and domestic assault in 14 counties in Northeast Iowa.

Charity Nebbe's interview with Joni Griffith

Later in the program, Joni Griffith joins to talk about her experience of riding her bicycle all the way from South Carolina to California.