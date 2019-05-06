Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Child Sex Abuse Prevention

By & & Sthefany Nobriga 1 minute ago
  • Torrey Wiley / Flickr

In 2012, former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was sent to prison, convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. Matthew Sandusky was victimized by his adopted father and has dedicated his adult life to preventing childhood sexual abuse and helping other survivors heal.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Matthew Sandusky who is coming to Iowa to share his story and the work he has done through his Peaceful Hearts Foundation.

"A lot of children are going through this, but not only as children. As we get older and turn into adult survivors, we still feel alone. We still feel unsupported," Sandusky says. "That is why I'm doing what I'm doing now." 

Also joining the conversation is Joey Taylor, Executive Director of Riverview Center, which provides services to survivors of sexual and domestic assault in 14 counties in Northeast Iowa.

Later in the program, Joni Griffith joins to talk about her experience of riding her bicycle all the way from South Carolina to California.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
child safety
Child abuse

Related Content

Effort To Remove Time Limit On Child Sex Abuse Charges Advances In Senate

By Feb 28, 2019
gavel
Wikimedia Commons

A bill that would remove the time limit on filing criminal charges in child sex abuse cases advanced in the Iowa Senate Thursday, but its future at the Statehouse is unclear.

Current state law says criminal charges must be filed within 10 years after the victim turns 18.

Talking to Kids About Love and Sex After #MeToo

By & Oct 22, 2018
Rob Kall/flickr

 

When should you start talking to kids about sexuality, consent, and safe relationships?

 

“Birth,” says professor Alison Oliver, who teaches courses on human sexuality in the School of Social Work at the University of Iowa.

Kickstarter Project Aims to Highlight Issue of Childhood Sexual Abuse

By & Oct 24, 2017
Pokey Spears

Surveys and studies show that 10 percent of adults in Iowa were sexually abused as children, and experts have reason to believe the rate is even higher.

"I think we still have a hard time talking about sex, and we need to be able to talk about this better," says Liz Cox Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Iowa.

When Someone Goes Missing: New Teams Help Find Abducted Children Faster

By & Jun 15, 2018

Twenty three years ago, Mason City TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared. She would be 50 years old this month. To commemorate the anniversary, the group FindJodi.com has put up billboards outside Mason City. 

During this River to River conversation, host Ben Kieffer talks with Beth Bednar, author of the book Dead Air and a member of the Find Jodi team, about Huisentruit's disapperance. 