Child Actress Jenny Lewis Grows Up And Makes Indie Rock + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Jenny Lewis has been making indie rock for more than twenty years now. Yes, she records for major label Warner Bros., but her approach and her many collaborators are firmly indie.

After acting in numerous films and TV shows in the 1980s and early 1990s, Lewis co-founded the band Rilo Kiley in 1998. he went on to many more music projects and collaborations, and a solo career that has been going for over a decade.

Her new full-length, "On The Line" is the kind of focused and well-crafted record that serves to remind the world that Jenny Lewis is still a vital artist.

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending April 21, 2019:

1 Andrew Bird- "My Finest Work Yet"

2 Jenny Lewis- "On The Line"

3 Stephen Malkmus- "Groove Denied"

4 Shovels & Rope- "By Blood"

5 Karen O & Danger Mouse- "Lux Prima"

6 Avey Tare- "Cows On Hourglass Pond"

7 Weyes Blood- "Titanic Rising"

8 Strand Of Oaks- "Eraserland"

9 Sharon Van Etten- "Remind Me Tomorrow"

10 Julia Jacklin- "Crushing"

11 White Denim- "Side Effects"

12 The Cactus Blossoms- "Easy Way"

13 Son Volt- "Union"

14 Better Oblivion Community Center- "Better Oblivion Community Center"

15 The Coathangers- "The Devil You Know"

16 Guided By Voices- "Warp & Woof"

17 Anemone- "Beat My Distance"

18 Sonny & The Sunsets- "Hairdressers From Heaven"

19 Cass McCombs- "Tip Of The Sphere"

20 Beirut- "Gallipoli"

21 Broken Social Scene- "Let's Try The After"

22 Lee Fields & The Expressions- "It Rains Love"

23 Mavis Staples- "Live In London"

24 Various Artists- "Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration"

25 Durand Jones & The Indications- "American Love Call"

26 Ibibio Sound Machine- "Doko Mien"

27 Yola- "Walk Through Fire"

28 Deerhunter- "Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?"

29 The Rebel Set- "Smidgen Pigeon"

30 Daniel Romano- "Finally Free"