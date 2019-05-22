Charlie Chaplin At Coe College

“Chaplin is the showbiz musical about the silent film legend the world couldn’t stop talking about.”

The original Broadway musical was written by Christopher Curtis, with help from Thomas Meehan. The musical depicts the life of legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin.

Revival Theatre Company is one of only two theatres in the United States that will be producing the musical before it “hits the London stage with a new world premiere in 2019.”

Charlie Chaplin is the “undeniable genius that forever changed the way America went to the movies.”

The story of a man who came from almost nothing and rose to fame, Chaplin is a bright, humorous, and moving musical.

See this premiere with the Cedar Rapids Revival Theatre Company and hear more from their co-founder and artistic director, Brian Glick.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://revivaltheatrecompany.com/chaplin/.

Chaplin showtimes at the Dows Fine Art Center at Coe College:

Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Friday, May 31, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM