River to River

The Changing Iowa Caucuses

By , & 30 minutes ago
  • The Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 will include several new rules to know.
    Element 5 Digital / Unsplash

Iowa has been hosting first-in-the-nation caucuses since 1972, but the proceedings have shifted with the years. Since the last caucuses in 2016, the DNC has mandated a new set of changes. IPR Reporter Kate Payne joins this 'News Buzz' edition of River to River to summarize how the upcoming Democratic caucuses on Feb. 3 will differ. 

She says "satellite caucus" sites across the world will allow Iowans to caucus outside of their assigned precincts for the first time ever. If a candidate is not viable, a preference card can also be filed out instead of choosing a second candidate. However, no one can leave a preference group once a candidate becomes viable within the precinct.

Later on, a range of other guests talk with host Ben Kieffer about the latest news spanning Iowa. University of Iowa Associate Professor Daniel McGehee discusses how Iowa can combat traffic fatalities in 2020 after 2019 saw an increase in deaths. 

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joins Ben for the second half of the program and reflects on becoming the longest serving Attorney General in U.S. history. Attorney General Tom Miller was elected in 1978, and has servred for a total of 37 years. 

Guests:

  • Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General
  • Daniel McGehee, University of Iowa associate professor of industrial and systems engineering
  • Kate Payne, IPR reporter
  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host
That Other First In The Nation State

By & Jan 9, 2020

There are plenty of critics of the Iowa caucuses. This year, there's pressure from insiders and outsiders to change the process. On the seventeenth episode of Caucus Land, we'll talk about why some of those changes haven't happened with Lauren Chooljian, a host of the New Hampshire Public Radio podcast Stranglehold. Plus, conversations with two candidates: former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.


In Iowa, Biden And Sanders Speak Out Against U.S. Killing Of Iran's Soleimani

By Jan 6, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR

Politicians around the country have been responding to President Donald Trump's order to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. This is also the case in Iowa, where the caucuses are now less than a month away.

Many of the Democrats were in the state this weekend, including two of the front runners: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

In Waterloo, Former Vice President Joe Biden spent time calling possible supporters to see if he could count on their support on February 3.

He held a flip phone to his right ear. 

Yang Explains His Signature Proposal And Why He's Banking On Iowa

By & Jan 6, 2020
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is best known for his pitch for universal basic income, or the freedom dividend, where he’d give every American $1,000 a month. Yang talks about his signature policy and reacts to U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. 