Changes To The 2020 Census Explained

Listen to a conversation with a member of the U.S. Census Scientific Advisory Committee

There are several changes to the 2020 U.S. census. For example, for the first time ever, people will be given the option to fill out the census online and through a mobile app. These changes, however, do not come without their own set of challenges.

Juan Pablo Hourcade of the University of Iowa and a member of the U.S. Census Scientific Advisory Committee joins host Ben Kieffer on this segment of River to River to explain the motivation behind these changes and why this $15 billion count is the law.

Guest: