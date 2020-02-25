Related Program: 
River to River

Changes To The 2020 Census Explained

By & 3 minutes ago
  • The 2020 US Census Bureau has added an online form for people to submit their information.
    The 2020 US Census Bureau has added an online form for people to submit their information.
    USDAGOV / Creative Commons

There are several changes to the 2020 U.S. census. For example, for the first time ever, people will be given the option to fill out the census online and through a mobile app. These changes, however, do not come without their own set of challenges.

Juan Pablo Hourcade of the University of Iowa and a member of the U.S. Census Scientific Advisory Committee joins host Ben Kieffer on this segment of River to River to explain the motivation behind these changes and why this $15 billion count is the law. 

Guest:

  • Juan Pablo Hourcade, associate professor of computer science at the University of Iowa and member of the U.S. Census Scientific Advisory Committee
Tags: 
River to River
Census 2020

Related Content

Congressman Neal Smith At 99

By & Oct 22, 2019
Rick Brewer / IPR

When Neal Smith was born the 19th amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote, had yet to be ratified. He was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1958 during the Dwight D. Eisenhower administration, and is Iowa's longest serving congressman (1959-1995). 

Where Things Stand At The Iowa Statehouse After The First Deadline

By , & Feb 24, 2020
John Pemble / IPR file

Iowa lawmakers considered dozens of bills last week ahead of a legislative deadline known as the first “funnel” of the 2020 session.

Most bills that don’t relate to taxes or budgets had to pass through a subcommittee and full committee by the end of last week to remain eligible for debate. 

What A Proposed Amendment To The Iowa Constitution Means For Abortion Rights

By , & Feb 17, 2020
John Pemble / IPR

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers from both parties about a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that could open the door to more abortion restrictions within the state.