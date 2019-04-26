Cedar Rapids Continues Conversion Of One-Way Roads To Two-Ways

By 31 seconds ago
  • Cedar Rapids is in the process of converting a series of one-way streets back into two-ways. Some in the city say they're already seeing growth and reinvestments in the area, like on this stretch of 3rd Avenue.
    Cedar Rapids is in the process of converting a series of one-way streets back into two-ways. Some in the city say they're already seeing growth and reinvestments in the area, like on this stretch of 3rd Avenue.
    Kate Payne

Cedar Rapids is wrapping up a years-long effort to convert one-way streets back into two-ways. The change is meant to help revitalize the downtown and some are already noticing a difference.

Cedar Rapids turned a series of two-way roads to one-ways decades ago, to handle streams of vehicles going between the city and its suburbs.

This change came at a time of suburbanization and "urban renewal" across the country. Vehicle travel boomed in post-war America, ushering in highways and interstate systems that drove fleets of cars through the middle of many cities, often cutting roads through poor, underserved or minority communities. 

Cedar Rapids Traffic Engineer Matt Myers said the city's one-ways were built to funnel as many vehicles as possible from the outer reaches of the community, to the urban core, and back out again. Beginning in 2015, city leaders have been working to reverse this trend, by restoring the street network and thereby encouraging more people live, work and play downtown. 

"It was just built for a tremendous amount of cars and it really facilitated a high degree of speed and just very agressive operation," Myers said. "Changing back those streets into something that was more contextual for the neighborhood and the type of businesses and residents that they were trying to attract into the area and revitalize that, changing from one- way to two-way streets just seemed to fit into that idea of transforming the downtown area."

Myers said one-way roads can actually induce drivers to go faster, making life difficult for pedestrians and cyclists, and businesses on the "wrong" side of the street.

Benjamin Kaplan is a local urban design advocate with the group Corridor Urbanism. Kaplan says he’s already seen growth downtown related to the street conversions. 

“And I think it sets us up for a much better 50 years than the previous 50 years downtown had, where we saw businesses leaving downtown," he said. "I think this gives us a platform where you’ll see more and more businesses and people returning to downtown.”

Kaplan said restoring two-way roads in the city will transform how the downtown operates and make the city more attractive to residents, including young people.

"There are not that many places left in America where you can afford to be a young person and live downtown and go out to eat and go to the theatre and go to concerts and maybe still put a few bucks away each month, and pay your student loans," he said.  "And Cedar Rapids is one of those places. And right now I think we're doing things that are going to keep that true."

Construction on the last street slated for conversion, 3rd Avenue, is slated to wrap up later this year.

Tags: 
news
Urban
Urban Planning
Cedar Rapids

Related Content

Department Of Justice Teaches Sioux City Religious Groups About Protecting Their Places Of Worship

By 3 hours ago
Amy Mayer / IPR file

Dozens of people in Sioux City turned out for a forum on protecting places of worship Thursday. The forum focused on a wide range of things from religious discrimination to active shooter training.

Hemp Has Potential But Many Questions Remain, Even If Governor Signs Bill

By 5 hours ago
Esther Honig/Harvest Public Media

Among the bills passed by the legislature this session and now awaiting the governor’s signature is one allowing farmers to grow industrial hemp.

It would open up that crop to cultivation for the first time in almost 50 years. Industrial hemp once was used for clothing, rope and a wide variety of other products, but in 1970 it was lumped in with its cousin marijuana and classified as a controlled substance. That made it illegal to grow nationwide.

Under the 2018 farm bill, it’s now legal for individual states to choose to allow.

Troopers Warn Drivers To Be Alert For Large Farm Equipment

By Apr 25, 2019
Pat Blank /IPR

As the spring planting season hits full speed, state public safety officials are asking motorists to check their own speed as they approach over-sized farm equipment on the road.

Iowa Highway Patrol Sgt. Nate Ludwig said traditional cars and trucks are no match for the agricultural machinery, which often weighs several tons. He said attempting to get around them could be dangerous.

Hamburg Small Business Owners Face Uphill Struggle After Western Iowa Flooding

By Apr 25, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

In the community of Hamburg in southwest Iowa, people continue returning to their homes and businesses to assess the damage from last month’s widespread flooding.