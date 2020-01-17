Caucusing With The Democrats? Now You Can Check In Early

By 25 minutes ago
  • Democratic caucusgoers face a Friday deadline to check-in early for the caucuses. It's not required, but is intended to streamline the process.
    Democratic caucusgoers face a Friday deadline to check-in early for the caucuses. It's not required, but is intended to streamline the process.
    Tom Sparks/Flickr creative commons / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

Iowa Democrats have until Friday to pre-register to caucus this February as part of the state party's new early check-in process.

All caucusgoers have to check in with precinct officials in order to participate.

This year, the Iowa Democratic Party is letting caucusgoers check in early, to save time on caucus night.

Democrats can go to the state party’s website to enter their data and get a confirmation form.

Checking in early is not required, and Iowans can register with a party day-of at their caucus site.

But the early check-in is meant to streamline the process on Feb. 3, says John Deeth, who is coordinating the caucuses for the Johnson County Democrats.

“As far as pre-registration, this is a pilot program the Democrats are trying where you can log in online at the Iowa Democratic Party website. Enter your data, and you'll be sent a form that you print out and bring to caucus," Deeth said. “Basically, it gives you permission to jump to the front of the line, you just turn it in, and then you proceed into the caucus room.”

With such a large primary field this cyce, Deeth says organizers are expecting a huge turnout on caucus night.

“More candidates equals more turnout, and we've got more candidates than we've ever had before. So look out,” Deeth said.

Deeth says caucusgoers should plan accordingly and give themselves enough time to get to their precincts early. 

Caucusgoers who are in line to enter their sites at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 will be allowed to participate. 

Tags: 
news
Iowa Politics
2020 Iowa Caucuses
2020 Election

Related Content

Seasoned Caucusgoer? First-Timer? What You Need To Know Before Caucus Night

By 18 hours ago
John Pemble / IPR

On Feb. 3, Iowans will meet for the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Each party has its own rules and locations. Your caucus location is probably not the same place you go to vote, and both parties ask that you check your voter registration ahead of time. 

Even though Democrats are getting a lot of the attention right now, Republicans are caucusing too. 

It's Still A "Jump Ball" After Last Night's Democratic Presidential Debate

By , & Jan 15, 2020
Drake University / Flickr

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with IPR's Clay Masters, UNI's Donna Hoffman and ISU's Jonathan Hassid to recap last night's CNN Des Moines Register Democratic Presidential Debate hosted at Drake University. 

That Other First In The Nation State

By & Jan 9, 2020

There are plenty of critics of the Iowa caucuses. This year, there's pressure from insiders and outsiders to change the process. On the seventeenth episode of Caucus Land, we'll talk about why some of those changes haven't happened with Lauren Chooljian, a host of the New Hampshire Public Radio podcast Stranglehold. Plus, conversations with two candidates: former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.


Republican Presidential Candidate Bill Weld Campaigns In Sioux City

By Jan 10, 2020
Kate Payne / IPR

Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld returned to Iowa this week for the first time since the Iowa State Fair and said he offers an alternative to President Donald Trump on a variety of issues from economic conservatism to climate change.

Human-Centered Capitalism Is At The Heart of Andrew Yang's Campaign

By & 21 hours ago
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

With Caucus Day less than 20 days away, River to River continues its series of interviews with 2020 presidential candidates. During this segment, host Ben Kieffer speaks with entrepreneur Andrew Yang. 

State Democratic And Republican Leaders Preview The 2020 Legislative Session

By , , & Jan 13, 2020
Michael Leland / Flickr

The 2020 legislative session started Monday, introducing a renewed opportunity for policy changes in Iowa. Iowa Senate and House leaders join River to River to discuss their priorities for the upcoming months. 