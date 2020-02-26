Related Program: 
River to River

Caucuses, Debates And Coronavirus Concern

  Democratic presidential candidates took the debate stage in South Carolina last night.
    Democratic presidential candidates took the debate stage in South Carolina last night.
On this "politics day" edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Tim Hagle of the University of Iowa for a look at the future of the Democratic caucuses in Nevada and Iowa, following comments from some Nevada state leaders that call the future of Nevada's caucus process into question.

 

The trio also discuss the latest democratic presidential debate as well as other political headlines from the week. 

Guests Include:

  • Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University
  • Tim Hagle, associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa
Despite Election Security Fears, Iowa Caucuses Will Use New Smartphone App

Jan 14, 2020

Iowa's Democratic Party plans to use a new Internet-connected smartphone app to help calculate and transmit results during the state's caucuses next month, Iowa Public Radio and NPR have confirmed.

Party leaders say they decided to opt for that strategy fully aware of three years' worth of warnings about Russia's attack on the 2016 presidential election, in which cyberattacks played a central role.

As New Hampshire Goes To The Polls, Outcome For Iowa Democrats Still Uncertain

Feb 11, 2020
Natalie Krebs / IPR File

There are still no official results out of the Iowa Democratic caucuses as of Tuesday, even as New Hampshire voters go to the polls for that state’s first-in-the-nation primary. Even without finalized results, presidential campaigns and politicos are turning their attention away from Iowa. 

Caucus Counting, Social Media Concerns And Coronavirus

Feb 7, 2020
John Pemble/IPR

In this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with University of  Nothern Iowa political science professor Donna Hoffman about the latest caucus counting news and IPR's digital team about their concerns over social media in the wake of delayed results from the Iowa caucus. He also covers several other topics from the week's news.

Guests include: