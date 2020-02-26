Caucuses, Debates And Coronavirus Concern

Catch analysis of the top political news of the week on this "politics day" edition of River to River.

On this "politics day" edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Tim Hagle of the University of Iowa for a look at the future of the Democratic caucuses in Nevada and Iowa, following comments from some Nevada state leaders that call the future of Nevada's caucus process into question.

The trio also discuss the latest democratic presidential debate as well as other political headlines from the week.

Guests Include: