Caucus Counting, Social Media Concerns And Coronavirus

In this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with University of Nothern Iowa political science professor Donna Hoffman about the latest caucus counting news and IPR's digital team about their concerns over social media in the wake of delayed results from the Iowa caucus. He also covers several other topics from the week's news.
Guests include:
- Donna Hoffman, political science professor at University of Northern Iowa
- Lindsey Moon and Matt Sieren from IPR's digital team
- IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric
- Dr. Caitlin Pedati, medical director for the Iowa Department of Public Health and state epidemiologist
- Dave Swenson, associate scientist in the department of economics at Iowa State University
- Erin Bell, associate director of marketing in charge of the live mascot program at Drake University
- Tony Dehner, host of IPR's Studio One Tracks