Charity Nebbe talks with Laurel Bower and Karen Kedrowski about the new Iowa PBS documentary, "Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women."

The fight for women’s suffrage, and the right to vote, was long and hard in the United States. Many of the early leaders of the movement did not live to see their victory.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa PBS producer and director Laurel Bower about her new documentary "Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women." The documentary tells the story of Catt, who lived in Iowa, graduated from Iowa State – now Iowa State University – and the battle for the 19th Amendment.

Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, and also featured in the documentary, joins the program. The discussion details Catt’s adult life, her distasteful comments on race, and how she led the suffrage movement across the finish line with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

"Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women," will premiere on Iowa PBS on May 5. Selected screenings of the Iowa PBS documentary are also scheduled at various theaters throughout the state.

GUEST: