Buttigieg Says He'll Represent African Americans With 'A Government That Listens'

By 47 seconds ago
  • Buttigieg took a question in Sioux City on how he’ll “positively represent” black people if he is in office. He said he wants to see the black experience reflected across leadership positions in government.
    Buttigieg took a question in Sioux City on how he’ll “positively represent” black people if he is in office. He said he wants to see the black experience reflected across leadership positions in government.
    Katie Peikes / IPR

A recent poll suggests Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has struggled to gain support among African American voters. The former South Bend, Ind. mayor pushed a message of racial diversity and equality during a stop in Sioux City last Thursday.

The Washington Post’s poll of African American voters showed Buttigieg only has 2 percent support. Buttigieg took a question during a town hall in Sioux City on how he’ll “positively represent” black people if he is in office. He said he wants to see the black experience reflected across leadership positions in government.

“We also (have) got to make sure we have a government that listens, that does a better job of taking on board the different experiences of different Americans,” Buttigieg said. “And what we’ve learned is that not listening can be deadly.”

Buttigieg spoke of a black woman from Milwaukee who recently died seeking emergency care, to emphasize a divide between how black patients and white patients are treated.

“We’ve got to make sure that everybody working in medicine understands how to listen when sometimes there are cultural differences in how people express pain,” Buttigieg said. “And make sure that the profession is more diverse in the first place by recruiting and empowering more black doctors and nurses and clinical staff.”

Buttigieg added there needs to be "greater representation" across all careers from medicine to politics to law.

"Equality is an imperative," Buttigieg said. "We'll do everything we can to reflect that."

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, who is black, has endorsed Buttigieg for president.

Buttigieg took several other questions at his town hall, touching on topics from reducing gun violence in rural communities, to his plans to address climate change. 

Many voters are still undecided on who they’ll caucus for, with less than three weeks until the Iowa caucuses. Chris Rich from Sioux City said she came to volunteer at Buttigieg’s stop in Sioux City, but was undecided on who she would vote for. That changed by the end of the event and Rich plans to caucus for Buttigieg, she said.

“I feel more calm," Rich said. "After being here tonight, after listening to [Buttigieg] and learning more about his campaign and his ideas and his vision, there’s a sense of peace within myself and what I think he can do."

She continued, “I’m excited about that. I’m energized.” 

Tags: 
news
Politics
2020 Iowa Caucuses
Diversity

Related Content

Nearly Half Of Likely Iowa Caucusgoers Yet To Pick A Top Candidate

By Jan 13, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR

A respected poll out this weekend in Iowa shows 45 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers say they could still be persuaded to support someone else. The state's caucuses, which are first in the presidential nominating process, are now about three weeks away. 

The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll also says 13 percent of those likely to caucus on February 3 have not picked a favorite.

Caucusing With The Democrats? Now You Can Check In Early

By Jan 17, 2020
Tom Sparks/Flickr creative commons / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

Iowa Democrats have until Friday to preregister to caucus this February as part of the state party's new early check-in process.

Buttigieg In Sioux City Introduces Plan To Expand Service Opportunities

By Jul 4, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Wednesday unveiled his plan in Sioux City to expand the number of paid service opportunities around the country. He said doing this could unite people in a nation where "democracy is struggling a little bit."

Buttigieg Works to Increase Name Recognition in Iowa

By Feb 11, 2019
Clay Masters / Iowa Public Radio

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana is a relatively unknown Democratic presidential hopeful and worked to remedy his lack of name recognition this weekend with a trip to Iowa. Pete Buttigieg made several stops in Ames and Des Moines. At a house in Johnston, he said the president’s administration pits business against things like healthcare and childcare.