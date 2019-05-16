Bullock Launches Iowa Campaign, Promoting Progressive Wins In A Red State

By 4 minutes ago
  • Steve Bullock unsuccessfully defended the state's campaign finance law at the U.S. Supreme Court as the state's attorney general. But as governor, he signed one of the nation's strongest campaign transparency laws.
    Steve Bullock unsuccessfully defended the state's campaign finance law at the U.S. Supreme Court as the state's attorney general. But as governor, he signed one of the nation's strongest campaign transparency laws.
    Grant Gerlock / IPR

In his first stop in Iowa to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, two-term Montana governor Steve Bullock highlighted bipartisan achievements that he said set him up to connect with swing-state voters.

At a rally on the production floor of a Des Moines brewery, Bullock touted his record as governor, including laws expanding Medicaid and requiring campaign spending disclosures. Bullock won reelection in 2016 even as Donald Trump won Montana in the presidential vote. Bullock said that shows he can take progressive positions and still connect with moderate and conservative voters.

“I don’t have the luxury of just going to pockets of blue,” Bullock said. “I actually have to go out and talk to people and engage all across this 147,000 square mile state.”

Bullock picked up an endorsement from Iowa's attorney general, Tom Miller. It’s the first endorsement made by a statewide elected official. At the rally, Miller said Bullock is not on the political left or right of the Democratic party. “He’s a progressive. He’s a liberal. He’s right in the middle of our party,” he said.

Iowa attorney general Tom Miller said he endorsed Steve Bullock, in part, for his ability to connect with voters with different political beliefs. "In my view, Steve connects with people as well as anybody I've seen in all the caucuses with the exception of Barack (Obama) and Bill Clinton."
Credit Grant Gerlock / IPR

In his speech, Bullock said he wants to limit the influence of money in politics. As the state’s attorney general, he defended Montana’s campaign finance law in the U.S. Supreme Court after it was called into question by the 2010 Citizens United decision.

Montana’s law was overturned but later, as governor, Bullock signed a law requiring political nonprofits, or so-called dark-money groups, to disclose spending on state races. He said similar actions could be taken at the national level.

“We don’t have to wait just to get a constitutional amendment or a new Supreme Court, though we need them both,” Bullock said. “If we can kick the Koch brothers out of Montana, we can sure as hell kick 'em out of everyplace in this country.”

Asked how he would address climate change, Bullock said the United States should take a leading role globally when it comes to cutting carbon emissions. He said he’s seen the impacts of a warming climate up close in Montana.

“Two years ago I had 1.3 million acres burn,” Bullock said referring to widespread wildfires in the mountain west. “Come to Glacier Park soon because the glaciers will be gone. Our farmers’ crop seasons are changing. We have to address climate change.” He said U.S. House Democrats’ Green New Deal is a good step to elevate the discussion.

Bullock is one of 23 Democrats who are officially running for president. He’s also one of three governors. The others are Washington Governor Jay Inslee and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper.

Tags: 
news
Iowa Caucuses
Caucus Land 2020
Iowa Politics

Related Content

Inslee Brings Climate Change-Focused Presidential Campaign to Iowa

By Mar 6, 2019
Clay Masters/IPR

The governor of Washington made his first swing through Iowa Tuesday. It’s his first trip to the first-in-the-nation caucus state since becoming an official Democratic presidential candidate. Gov. Jay Inslee has made combatting climate change the focus of his campaign.

During his trip he toured an electrical contracting company in Cedar Rapids that focuses on solar power and met with students at Iowa State University. He finished with a private event at a law firm in West Des Moines.

Booker In Western Iowa Highlights Education Priorities

By Apr 16, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

On a campaign swing through western Iowa Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker met with students and teachers in Sergeant Bluff. Booker said he wants to prioritize public and special needs education.

Biden Pledges To Expand Middle Class During First Official Iowa Event

By Apr 30, 2019
Kate Payne

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on a swing through Iowa this week just days after officially launching his bid for the White House.

Buttigieg Tells Democrats To Speak Up On Traditionally Conservative Issues

By Apr 16, 2019
Grant Gerlock / IPR

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said at a Des Moines rally Tuesday night that his party needs to spend more time talking about issues where Republicans have traditionally controlled the message.