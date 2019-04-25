Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'

The Boss is back with his first new studio album in five years. Western Stars is due out June 14 on Columbia Records and, according to a press release announcing the record, will be largely influenced by the Southern California pop sounds of the late '60s and early '70s.

"This record is a return to my solo recordings," Springsteen says in a statement, "featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record."

Springsteen reunited with producer Ron Aniello for Western Stars. The two previously worked together on Springsteen's last two studio albums, 2014's High Hopes and 2012's Wrecking Ball. The new album also features guest appearances by more than 20 other players, including multi-instrumentalist and composer Jon Brion, violinist and singer Soozie Tyrell and former E Street Band member David Sancious.

The announcement of Western Stars comes just ahead of its first single, "Hello Sunshine," which is set to hit streaming services just after midnight ET Thursday night (12 a.m. Friday).

Western Stars follows last year's Springsteen on Broadway, the soundtrack to his yearlong concert residency at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York.

Western Stars full track listing:

Hitch Hikin' The Wayfarer Tucson Train Western Stars Sleepy Joe's Café Drive Fast (The Stuntman) Chasin' Wild Horses Sundown Somewhere North of Nashville Stones There Goes My Miracle Hello Sunshine Moonlight Motel