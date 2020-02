KCRG's Bruce Aune discusses his work at KCRG with IPR's Charity Nebbe as he prepares to retire this March.

Bruce Aune, a trusted news anchor at KCRG, the ABC affiliate in Eastern Iowa, is retiring this March.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe welcomes Aune for a discussion of some of the most memorable moments in his 34 years in the anchor chair and some of the changes he’s witnessed.

Guest:

Bruce Aune, anchor, reporter