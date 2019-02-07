Broadcast Alert - Weather Affecting Signal Quality

Due to snow and ice accumulations, the Iowa Public Radio stations listed below are operating at reduced power.

News/Studio One Stations:

-KNSY 89.7 FM in Dubuque

-KNSB 91.1 FM in the Quad Cities

-Translator on 94.5 FM in the Quad Cities

Classical Stations:

-Translator on 97.7 FM in Des Moines

You may experience difficulty in listening to these IPR stations while operating at reduced power. We apologize for the inconvenience. Stations will return to full power as ice and snow shed from the broadcast antennas.