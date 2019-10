Blue Avenue October 6

The first hour surveys the winners of the Blues Blast Awards

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

BRANDON SANTINI-DON'T COME ROUND HERE

MAGIC SLIM-I'M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES

JP SOARS-SOUTHBOUND I-95

CATFISH KEITH-REFER HOUND

JOHN PRIMER-STILL CALLED THE BLUES

BOB CORRITORE-POTATO STOMP (EXCERPT)

BOB CORRITORE & FRIENDS-DON'T LET THE DEVIL RIDE

TIFFANY POLLACK & ERIC JOHANSON-BLUES IN MY BLOOD

BEN RICE-RUN AROUND

MAGIC SLIM-BAD BOY

SUGARAY RAYFORD-SOMETIMES YOU GET THE BEAR

BOB CORRITORE-HARP BLAST (EXCERPT)

6:00

JAMES HARMAN BAND-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, LONGBRANCH HOTEL CEDAR RAPIDS, 4/8/85

HOUND DOG TAYLOR-SEE ME IN THE EVENING/TAKE 5/WHAT'D I SAY

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)