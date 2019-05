Blue Avenue May 26

Kicking off the summer festival season with exclusive IPR recordings from festivals around Iowa

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

THE CASH BOX KINGS-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FEST-NEWTON 8/30/14

BOB PACE-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FEST-NEWTON 9/5/15

MISSISSIPPI DENNY GARCIA-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FEST-NEWTON 8/31/13

BOB CORRITORE-HARP BLAST (EXCERPT)

JANIVA MAGNESS-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BLUESMORE CELEBRATION-CEDAR RAPIDS 8/4/12

THE LINN COUNTY BLUES ALL-STARS-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BLUESMORE CELEBRATION-CEDAR RAPIDS 8/3/13

MATT WOODS-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, DES MOINES ARTS FESTIVAL 6/26/15

6:00

ERIC GALES-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY BLUES FEST-DAVENPORT 7/1/11

HOMEMADE JAMZ BAND-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, 80/35 FESTIVAL-DES MOINES 7/6/13

THE BLUE BAND-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FESTIVAL-NEWTON 9/4/16

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)