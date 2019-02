Blue Avenue February 10

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

CHRIS O'LEARY-WHAT THE DEVIL MADE ME DO

WILLA VINCITORE-NEED A LITTLE HELP

FRANK BEY-BACK IN BUSINESS

DAVE WELD & THE IMPERIAL FLAMES-LOOKIN' FOR A MAN

SISTER MERCY-DIAMOND DORIS

WALTER TROUT-SADIE

BOB CORRITORE-RUKUS RHYTHM (EXCERPT)

ERIC GALES-IT JUST BEEZ THAT WAY

INA FORSMAN-BEEN MEANING TO TELL YOU

SETH ROSENBLOOM-COME BACK AROUND

MATT WOODS-ALWAYS TIRED

JOE LOUIS WALKER/BRUCE KATZ/GILES ROBSON-FEEL LIKE BLOWIN' MY HORN

CATFISH KEITH-COOL CAN OF BEER

BOB CORRITORE-HARP BLAST (EXCERPT)

6:00

GRADY CHAMPION-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FESTIVAL-NEWTON 9/2/18

KENNY NEAL-OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

SEIGAL/SCHWALL BAND-I THINK IT WAS THE WINE

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THGE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)