Blue Avenue April 21

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS-CAN'T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN

WALTER TROUT-IT TAKES TIME

JOHN MAYALL w/CAROLYN WONDERLAND-DISTANT LONESOME TRAIN

FIONA BOYES-EMBER

BENNY TURNER & CASH MC CALL-MONEY

THE ATOMIC ROAD KINGS-HAVE YOUR WAY

NANCY WRIGHT-BOOGIE FOR JL (EXCERPT)

JAMES HARMAN & KID RAMOS-GOIN' TO COURT

JOHN NEMETH-WOMAN NAMED TROUBLE

JOHN PRIMER w/BOB CORRITORE-TELL ME BABY

LUCA KIELLA-FIGURE IT OUT

BIG DADDY WILSON-TRIPPING ON YOU

TIFFANY POLLACK & ERIC JOHANSON-BLUES IN MY BLOOD

NANCY WRIGHT-FUNKIN' IT UP (EXCERPT)

6:00

DOUG DEMING-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, WINTER BLUES FEST-DES MOINES, 2/2/19

HONEYBOY EDWARDS-HOT SPRINGS BLUES

WALTER HORTON-WAY CROSS TOWN

BIG JOE WILLIAMS w/JOHNNY SHINES AND SUNNYLAND SLIM-MAMA DON'T ALLOW ME

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)