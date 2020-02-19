The Bloomberg Surge, Trump Vs. Barr And The New Coronavirus

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Jim McCormick and Jonathan Hassid, of Iowa State University about President Trump's unhappiness with William Barr after the Attorney General said Trump's tweeting was making it "impossible for him to do his job."

They also discuss Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who has spent more than $400 million on his 2020 campaign so far, and what that means for elections of the future. And Ben has his guests reflect on COVID-19's impact on the Chinese economy and the state of Afghanistan today.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science at Iowa State University 
