Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Black History: Breaking Through The Boundaries Of February

By , & 5 minutes ago
  • The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is seen in Washington, early Monday, July 22, 2013.
    The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is seen in Washington, early Monday, July 22, 2013.
    J.Scott Applewhite / AP

 This program origionally aired on 7-2-2019.   

We all know that February is Black History Month. The designation of that month, which dates back almost 50 years, created some space for learning about important moments in Black history in almost all public schools and in popular media. Unfortunately the way Black history is taught can be problematic, and focusing on Black Americans in February doesn’t prevent them and other communities of color from being left out of the national historic narrative the rest of the year. 

In this episode of Talk of Iowa LaGarrett King, associate professor of Social Studies at the University of Missouri and the founding director of the Carter Center for K-12 Black History, and Stephanie Jones, assistant professor of education at Grinnell College, join host Charity Nebbe to discuss the importance of inclusive and comprehensive Black history education. They explore some of the pitfalls common in Black history curricula and talk about some of the principles behind developing more authentic and effictive lessons.

"When I was teaching students there was a lot of apathy as it pertains to Black history," Dr. King, a former high school teacher, says. "The students connected Black history with slavery and anything that connected to oppression.  History is about identity and if the majority of the narrative that you hear about yourself is connected to oppression, sometimes you get a little mad, upset, or  apathetic based on the history that's presented to you." 

Jones is also investigating and sharing information through her Mapping Racial Trauma in Schools project, which focuses on incidents of racism in the classroom.

"I find that my profession as a teacher educator, first of all, is about helping students unlearn some of the bad teaching that they recieved," Jones says.

The pair agree that it's up to schools and teachers to improve the way that Black history is presented and schools, and how it is included in wider curriculum.

"People need to understand that February was never meant to be the only time to teach Black history," said King. "It was meant to be the place where we see what we learned throughout the year." 

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
black history month
Education

Related Content

Harriet Tubman on a Hoodie: A Celebration of Black History Month

By & Feb 7, 2019

 

Harriet Tubman and Muhammad Ali are both recognized for their notable contributions to American history, but according to the cofounders of Humanize My Hoodie, and a new Black History Month clothing line released by the project,  Tubman and Ali are so much more than a textbook might show.

Reflecting on African American Studies at Luther College, More Than 30 Years Later

By & Feb 4, 2019
wikimedia

 

Tiffany Patterson is an Associate Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies and a professor of history at Vanderbilt University, but before she headed to Tennessee, Patterson lead the African and African American Studies Department at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

 

On Thursday, Patterson will return to Luther for the first time since she left her position at the college and will give the spring convocation address as part of the 50th anniversary of the Black Student Union at Luther.

 

PI Presents: Black History Month Broadcast Sneak Peek

By Feb 17, 2017
Celeste Bembry

Tune in Saturday at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. for a special Performance Iowa featuring UNI musicians performing in our studio to honor Black History Month! Black History Month is an annual observance in remembrance of important people and events in the history of people of color. It was first proposed by the leaders of the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1969, and first celebrated at Kent State one year later, in February 1970. In 1976 as part of the United States Bicentennial, Black History Month was officially recognized by the U.S. government.