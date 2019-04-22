Bill That Would Add Fees For Solar Customers Divides Iowa Lawmakers

Listen to the entire broadcast of River to River from Monday, April 22.

A bill that would raise the cost of owning solar panels has divided Iowa legislators.

In this episode of River to River, co-hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric talk with lawmakers about possible additional fees for solar customers.

Later, they discuss the debate over stricter laws governing drivers who want to use cell phones behind the wheel.

First half guests:

Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf

Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale

Terry Dvorak, CEO of Red Lion Renewables LLC in Norwalk

Mike Gronstal, lobbyist for Iowa State Building and Construction Trades

Second half guests: