Bill That Would Add Fees For Solar Customers Divides Iowa Lawmakers

A bill that would raise the cost of owning solar panels has divided Iowa legislators.
In this episode of River to River, co-hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric talk with lawmakers about possible additional fees for solar customers.
Later, they discuss the debate over stricter laws governing drivers who want to use cell phones behind the wheel.
First half guests:
- Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf
- Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale
- Terry Dvorak, CEO of Red Lion Renewables LLC in Norwalk
- Mike Gronstal, lobbyist for Iowa State Building and Construction Trades
Second half guests:
- Sgt. Nathan Ludwig, of the Iowa State Patrol
- Dan McGehee, director of the National Advanced Driving Simulator, and associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering, emergency medicine, public health and public policy at the University of Iowa
- Jenny Perez, Marion mother, survivor of a distracted driving crash
- Mark Maxwell, lobbyist for A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa (A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education)