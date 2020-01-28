Bill Requires State Agency To Double Check That Iowans Are Eligible For Public Assistance

  • Iowa Capitol
    Iowa Capitol
Under a proposal moving ahead in the Iowa Senate, the Department of Human Services would take extra steps to confirm the eligibility of people receiving Medicaid and other forms of public assistance. The bill (SSB 3068) requires the agency to adopt a computer system to search state and federal databases for unreported income and other assets.

DHS would be required to investigate discrepancies, but if a person receiving assistance fails to respond to questions about their eligibility, their benefits could be terminated.

Supporters of the measure said more oversight is needed to detect potential cases of fraud and abuse. Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said outside companies offer systems that can automate the process.

“We’ll use technology to remove from the process those whose situations haven’t changed and only check those where something popped up,” Schultz said following a subcommittee hearing Tuesday.

In past years, Schultz has introduced legislation aimed at reducing enrollment in public assistance programs. The goal of this bill, he said, is not to cut state spending but to create a more accurate list of discrepancies for DHS staffers to investigate.

“I’ll admit this is a change in my mindset from last year,” Schultz said. “My motives were different. I was looking to shrink and cause efficiencies in government. This is a better service.”

But opponents of the bill said the system would make it harder for people to maintain access to DHS services. The bill requires the agency to contact program participants when differences are found between their enrollment information and data identified through other sources. Those findings can be disputed, but Mary Nelle Trefz of the Child and Family Policy Center said the review process leaves people vulnerable to false alarms and paperwork mistakes.

“Kids in that household, because a piece of paper got missed in the mail or there was some sort of discrepancy, they would lose their food assistance as well,” she said. “So there’s no way to implement this without taking away food assistance from kids.”

A similar proposal in the Iowa House of Representatives that would require DHS to make quarterly eligibility checks on people enrolled in public assistance programs (HF 2030) was tabled by a subcommittee Tuesday morning.

news
2020 Legislative Session
Medicaid
poverty

Reynolds Appoints Dana Oxley To Iowa Supreme Court

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Dana Oxley to the Iowa Supreme Court Tuesday.

Oxley is an attorney with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll in Cedar Rapids, where she is focused on civil appellate work, and most of her clients are small businesses. Before that, she clerked for a federal judge on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Oxley said she looks forward to serving the people of Iowa.

Iowa Lawmakers Question Officials About Medicaid Performance, Funding Issues

Iowa lawmakers questioned Medicaid officials Tuesday about the finances and performance of the state’s health insurance system for low-income and disabled Iowans.

Medicaid issues have been controversial at the Iowa Capitol since the state hired private insurance companies in 2016 to manage the government-funded system.

Iowa Senators Advance Bill To Ban Hand-Held Phone Use While Driving

An Iowa Senate panel advanced a proposal Monday to ban almost all cell phone use while driving.

The bill would make it illegal to use a cell phone while driving except in hands-free mode, or to push a single button to accept or end a call.

Republican Lawmakers Advance Abortion-Related Constitutional Amendment

Republican state senators are advancing an abortion-related constitutional amendment early in Iowa’s legislative session. Iowa Public Radio Morning Edition host Clay Masters talks with state government reporter Katarina Sostaric about the proposed amendment and other issues facing lawmakers in the week ahead in the legislature.

A Changing Judiciary

Last year a law changed how justices make their way to the bench.  Senate Republicans supported the change because they claim some court rulings are examples of “judicial activism.”  Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins says the job of the court is to make sure laws don’t violate the constitution. This year, Senate Republicans are trying to pass a state constitutional amendment in response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling about abortion access. This is also happening at a time when the governor will be appointing two new justices to the high court in 2020.