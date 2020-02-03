Biden Responds To Ernst Comments She Says Were Taken Out of Context

Senator Ernst walked comments back she made to Bloomberg News yesterday about former Vice President Joe Biden. She’d implied should he become president, Republicans would impeach him as soon as he was elected.

Ernst said today the comments were out of context and she was making a point that Democrats have lowered the bar for calling for impeachment. In an interview with Iowa Public Radio today Biden says Ernst doesn’t want him to be the nominee.

The former vice president responded at a campaign event this afternoon. “Cause Joni Ernst also knows I believe that if I’m the nominee I can help a Democrat win here in Iowa,” he said.

The Iowa caucuses take place tonight at 1,600 precincts across the state, and Democratic caucusgoers will make the first decisions in selecting a presidential nominee.

Ernst is up for re-election in November. Meanwhile in presidential polls here in Iowa, Biden has been in a competitive race at the top with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.