Biden Hits Back At Ernst After Caucus Comment

By 9 minutes ago
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a picture with a voter after he spoke in Sioux City Wednesday.
    Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a picture with a voter after he spoke in Sioux City Wednesday.
    Katie Peikes / IPR

During a stop in Sioux City Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden responded to a comment Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst made about him this week.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers laid out their arguments in the Senate impeachment trial Monday, focusing on former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Later, Ernst told reporters she’s interested to see how their discussion “informs and influences” Iowa caucusgoers.

“Iowa caucuses, folks. Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening,” Ernst said. “And I’m really interested to see how  this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucusgoers, will they be supporting [Vice President] Biden at this point?” 

During a campaign stop at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City Wednesday, Biden responded to Ernst’s comment with the same phrase he used a day earlier in Muscatine.

“She spilled the beans, didn’t she? said Biden, with a chuckle.

Biden swung back at Ernst: "Kind of subtle, huh?" he said.

“Look. It’s simple,” Biden said. “They’re smearing me to try to stop me and they know if I’m the nominee, I’m going to beat Donald Trump like a drum.”

He continued, “So now all caucusgoers can have a two-fer … You cannot only ruin Donald Trump’s night if I win the caucus. You can ruin Joni Ernst’s night as well.”

Biden has been talking about Ernst’s comment on the campaign trail this week. Ernst responded to him on Twitter, saying arguments have shown Biden and his son Hunter were “knee deep in corruption.” Senators are expected to resume questioning in the impeachment trial Thursday at noon, Central Time.

During his event in Sioux City, Biden frequently criticized President Trump and made his case to Iowans of the importance of the Feb. 3 caucuses and the 2020 election. “We need a president who is going to bring us together. A leader who is going to unite our party as well as unite the country,” he said.

Connie Wiemole, a Democrat from Cherokee, gave Biden a hug after his event. She said she is definitely caucusing for him.

“Basically I said ‘please, let’s win this. We’ve got to do something for our country’. And he goes ‘you bet’,” Wiemole said.

She added, “He’s trustworthy, he’s got integrity, and I just think he’s kind of what we need right now."

Polls are putting Biden near the top of the Democratic presidential candidate field. But many caucusgoers are still undecided, according to a recent Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom Iowa Poll. They’ll release a new Iowa Poll on Saturday.

Tags: 
news
Iowa Politics
2020 Iowa Caucuses

Related Content

Seasoned Caucusgoer? First-Timer? What You Need To Know Before Caucus Night

By Jan 16, 2020
John Pemble / IPR

On Feb. 3, Iowans will meet for the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Each party has its own rules and locations. Your caucus location is probably not the same place you go to vote, and both parties ask that you check your voter registration ahead of time. 

What To Expect When You're Expecting To Caucus

By & Jan 23, 2020

Every four years, people have to basically relearn how the Iowa Democratic caucuses work. This year, a slate of new rules means caucus night could get even more confusing, and campaigns will have more ways than ever to spin the results out of Iowa. On the eighteenth episode of Caucus Land, we’ll break down what actually happens on February 3rd. Plus, conversations with two candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Tom Steyer.


Senators Rely On Surrogates To Spread Their Messages In Iowa As Impeachment Trial Begins

By Jan 21, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is one of four U.S. senators who are back in Washington and away from Iowa as President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Monday in Des Moines, Sanders told a crowd he will have to rely more on volunteers and surrogates to close the deal than he had hoped. 