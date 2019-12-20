Best Holiday Gifts For Gardeners According To "Talk of Iowa's" Horticulture Day

During this episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Associate Professor Cindy Haynes and Reiman Gardens Associate Director Aaron Steil offer gift recommendations for gardeners and plant-enthusiasts.
Plants
- Poinsettia
- Christmas cactus
- Norfolk Island pine
- Cyclamen
- Forced bulbs
- Waxed Amaryllis bulbs
Tools
- Trowel
- Cultivator
- Lopping shears
- Hand saw
- Soil knife (hori hori knife)
- Gloves
- Mower blades
- Electric leaf blower
Other Ideas
- A load of mulch or compost to be delivered at a later date in April or May
- Gift certificate to a local garden store or nursery
- Gift certificate for soil testing
- An individual or family membership to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, Reiman Gardens, the Iowa Arboretum, or another public garden.
- Membership to the Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa
- 2020 ISU Extension Horticulture Calendar