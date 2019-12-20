Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Best Holiday Gifts For Gardeners According To "Talk of Iowa's" Horticulture Day

By , & 59 minutes ago
  • Have a gardener in your life? Here are some great gift ideas courtesy of Talk of Iowa's horticulture experts.
    Have a gardener in your life? Here are some great gift ideas courtesy of Talk of Iowa's horticulture experts.
    Duy Hoang / Unsplash

During this episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Associate Professor Cindy Haynes and Reiman Gardens Associate Director Aaron Steil offer gift recommendations for gardeners and plant-enthusiasts. 

Plants

  • Poinsettia
  • Christmas cactus
  • Norfolk Island pine
  • Cyclamen
  • Forced bulbs
  • Waxed Amaryllis bulbs

Tools

  • Trowel
  • Cultivator
  • Lopping shears
  • Hand saw
  • Soil knife (hori hori knife)
  • Gloves
  • Mower blades
  • Electric leaf blower

Other Ideas

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Horticulture
Hort Day

Related Content

Caring For Holiday Plants

By , & Dec 6, 2019
Kate Ter Haar / Flickr

Indoor plants are popular during the holiday season and often require specific instructions for maintenance and care. During this Talk of Iowa podcast, ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron and Assistant Director of Reiman Gardens Aaron Steil explain how to help plants and flowers like Poinsettias, Norfolk Island Pine, and holiday cacti thrive throughout December and beyond.

The Power Of Organic Farming In Iowa

By & & Julia DiGiacomo Nov 8, 2019
Liz West / Flickr

Organic farming is on the rise in Iowa according to ISU Extension Organic Specialist Kathleen Delate.

"Unique advantages associated with organic practices are pushing the industry forward," she says. 

Delate joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about organic farming and how crop diversity can optimize profits during this episode of the show. By cultivating many different types of organic plants, she says farmers avoid the risk of growing just one or two failing crops.

Preparing Plants For Winter

By & & Julia DiGiacomo Nov 1, 2019
Stanley Zimney / Flickr

In order to thrive in spring, plants have to successfully transition through the long winter months, so prepping many types of plants and gardens ahead of time is a key step. 

On this edition of 'Horticulture Day,' Assistant Director of Reiman Gardens Aaron Steil and ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron join Charity Nebbe to lay out the do's and don'ts of getting ready for winter. 