THE BEATLES-THANK YOU GIRL/I'LL GET YOU/I FEEL FINE

PAUL MC CARTNEY-CALL ME BACK

THE BEATLES-LOVE YOU TO/ALL TOGETHER NOW/ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

GEORGE HARRISON-ALL THOSE YEARS AGO

THE BEATLES-CAN'T BUY ME LOVE

THE BEATLES-CRY FOR A SHADOW (EXCERPT)