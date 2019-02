The week's playlist comes from Cedar Rapids listener Matt Brandt. No theme, just "songs I like!"

THE BEATLES-NO REPLY/DRIVE MY CAR/I DON'T WANT TO SPOIL THE PARTY

PAUL MC CARTNEY-LIVE AND LET DIE

THEĀ BEATLES-IT'S ONLY LOVE/ELENOR RIGBY

CREAM-BADGE

THE BEATLES-YOU NEVER GIVE ME YOUR MONEY

PAUL MC CARTNEY & WINGS-NINETEEN HUNDRED AND EIGHTY FIVE

THE BEATLES-FLYING (EXCERPT)