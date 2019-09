Backtracks September 28

Celebrating my 47th anniversary of hosting the first rock and roll record show on an Iowa Public Radio station (Oct. 2, 1972) by playing vinyl albums that were actually used on the first few years of that show

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

HOT TUNA-KEEP ON TRUCKIN'

RY COODER-FOOL FOR A CIGARETTE/FEELIN' GOOD

JETHRO TULL-LOCOMOTIVE BREATH

BONNIE KOLOC-NEW YORK CITY BLUES

DEEP PURPLE-SPACE TRUCKIN'

BILLY PRESTON-OUTA SIGHT (EXCERPT)

RICHIE HAVENS-FROM THE PRISON/HIGH FLYING BIRD

DAVID CROSBY-COWBOY MOVIE

LES DUDEK-IT CAN DO

SANDY NELSON-LET THERE BE DRUMS (EXCERPT)

3:00

SAVOY BROWN-JACK THE TOAD

CHICKEN SHACK-STAN THE MAN

DR. FEELGOOD-GOING BACK HOME

JONATHAN EDWARDS-MORNING TRAIN

THE ROLLING STONES-RIP THIS JOINT

BOOKER T. & THE MGs-GREEN ONIONS (EXCERPT)

THE JAMES GANG-MIDNIGHT MAN

ROBIN TROWER-FOR EARTH BELOW

SPOOKY TOOTH-WILDFIRE

10 YEARS AFTER-I'M GOING HOME

SIL AUSTIN-SLOW WALK (EXCERPT)

4:00

WILDERNESS ROAD-THE GOSPEL

WET WILLIE-THAT'S ALRIGHT

BOB SEGER-TURN THE PAGE

T-REX-TELEGRAM SAM

PAUL BUTTERFIELD BLUES BAND-EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE ALRIGHT

POCO-YOU BETTER THINK TWICE

THIN LIZZY-SHOWDOWN

RORY GALLAGHER-LAUNDROMAT

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)