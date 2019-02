Backtracks February 9

A potpourri of spotlight segments and an hour from Mrs. Dorr's rekkid collection!

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

THE ANGELS-GLORY OF LOVE

THE ECHOES-DING DONG

THE DEVOTIONS-RIP VAN WINKLE

DICK & DEE DEE-NEW ORLEANS/DON'T THINK TWICE IT'S ALRIGHT/THOU SHALT NOT STEAL

JERRY LEE LEWIS-WHO'S GONNA PLAY THIS OLD PIANO/WE BOTH KNOW WHICH ONE OF US IS WRONG

FLOYD CRAMER-FLIP, FLOP, AND BOP (EXCERPT)

ELECTRIC FLAG-TEXAS

VAN MORRISON-GLORIA

BILLY JOEL-BIG SHOT

BOB DYLAN-IF YOU SEE HER.../TANGLED UP IN BLUE

CHET ATKINS-TEENSVILLE (EXCERPT)

3:00

FLEUR DE LYS-GONG WITH THE LUMINOUS NOSE

LEGAY-THE FANTASTIC STORY OF THE STEAM DRIVEN BANANA

THE GASS COMPANY-NIGHTMARE

RENAISSANCE-AZURE D'OR

INXS-SHABOOH SHOOBAH

MIKE RUTHERFORD-TIME & TIME AGAIN

JAMES BOOKER-GONZO (EXCERPT)

IGGY & THE STOOGES-SEARCH AND DESTROY

CAPTAIN BEYOND-DANCING MADLY BACKWARDS

THE KINKS-GALLON OF GAS

DAN FOGELBERG-SAME OLD LANG SYNE

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND-FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN

JANIS JOPLIN-BALL & CHAIN

JIMMY SPRUILL-HARD GRIND (EXCERPT)

4:00

THE DOORS-IN THE EYE OF THE SUN

JOE WALSH-MEADOWS

QUEEN-BRIGHTEN ROCK

LED ZEPPELIN-BRON-Y-AUR STOMP

EMMYLOU HARRIS-LUXURY LINER

NILSSON-OLD BONES

BILLY PRESTON-OUTA SPACE (EXCERPT)

STEVIE WONDER-I WISH

PRETENDERS-MESSAGE OF LOVE

THE ROLLING STONES-IT'S ONLY ROCK AND ROLL

JOHNNY WINTER AND-JOHNNY B. GOODE

THE DOORS-MEDLEY (LIVE)

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)