Backtracks April 20

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

RAY HARRIS-COME ON LITTLE MAMA

THE MILLER SISTERS-TEN CATS DOWN

ROSCOE GORDON-CHEESE & CRACKERS

BILLY RILEY-FLYIN' SAUCERS ROCK AND ROLL

CARL PERKINS-YOUR TRUE LOVE

RONNIE DAWSON-ROCKIN' BONES

RONNIE ALLEN-JUVENILE DELINQUENTS

DWIGHT PULLEN-SUNGLASSES AFTER DARK

LARRY DOWD-PINK CADILLAC

JOYCE GREEN-BLACK CADILLAC

LINK WRAY-RUMBLE (EXCERPT)

DUANE EDDY-PETER GUNN

JOHNNY & THE HURRICANES-REVEILLE ROCK

THE BUSTERS-ALL AMERICAN SURFER

JORGEN INGMANN-APACHE

JAMES BROWN AND HIS FAMOUS FLAMES-CHOO CHOO

THE NEW RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE-GLENDALE TRAIN

TODD RUNDGREN-SOMETIMES I DON'T KNOW HOW TO FEEL

HALL & OATES-NOTHING AT ALL

BILLY PRESTON-OUTA-SPACE (EXCERPT)

3:00

THE NEW RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE-PANAMA RED

CAT MOTHER & THE ALL NIGHT NEWS BOYS-STRIKE A MATCH

BOB DYLAN-RAINY DAY WOMEN #12 & 35

QUICKSILVER MESSENGER SERVICE-FRESH AIR

STEPPENWOLF-DON'T STEP ON THE GRASS, SAM

JIM STAFFORD-WILDWOOD WEED

SHEL SILVERSTEIN-I GOT STONED & I MISSED IT

HUGH MASEKELA-GRAZIN' IN THE GRASS

BONNIE RAITT-FEELING OF FALLING

THE COMMODORES-NIGHTSHIFT

SAWYER BROWN-THANK GOD FOR YOU

NEIL DIAMOND-SOLITARY MAN/KENTUCKY WOMAN/I GOT THE FEELIN'/YOU GOT TO ME

THE ROLLER COASTERS-WILD TWIST (EXCERPT)

4:00

DAVE MASON-ONLY YOU KNOW AND I KNOW

THE POINTER SISTERS-YES WE CAN CAN

CAPTAIN BEEFHEART & HIS MAGIC BAND-SAFE AS MILK

DAN HICKS & HIS HOT LICKS-I SCARE MYSELF

KEN NORDINE-ROGER

SAM GOPAL-ESCALATOR

EGOR-STREET

DARK-ZERO TIME

TOM PAXTON-TALKIN' VIET NAM POT LUCK BLUES

FRATERNITY OF MAN-DON'T BOGART ME

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)