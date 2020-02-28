Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Author Reflects On Monumental Years In New Memoir

By & 15 minutes ago
  • Gary Porter inside the Greenfield Public Library.
    Melissa Porter

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Gary Porter to discuss his memoir, Town Kid: Reflections of a Midwestern Boyhood. The book is a collection of essays capturing moments from Porter's childhood, and slices of life in small-town Iowa.

Porter was born in 1950 and grew up in Greenfield, a town of about 2000 people. 

He's authored numerous accounting textbooks and Duffy: The Tale of a Terrier, a book inspired by his shelter dog.

Guest:

  • Gary Porter, author, distinguished lecturer at Drake University
