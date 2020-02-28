Author Reflects On Monumental Years In New Memoir

Charity Nebbe speaks with Gary Porter about his new memoir.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Gary Porter to discuss his memoir, Town Kid: Reflections of a Midwestern Boyhood. The book is a collection of essays capturing moments from Porter's childhood, and slices of life in small-town Iowa.

Porter was born in 1950 and grew up in Greenfield, a town of about 2000 people.

He's authored numerous accounting textbooks and Duffy: The Tale of a Terrier, a book inspired by his shelter dog.

